Civic (CVC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $59.65 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Civic has a market cap of $102.75 million and approximately $59.65 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Civic has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Civic token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00055003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005744 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.08 or 0.00428747 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00038634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,484.49 or 0.04157889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

CVC is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com

Buying and Selling Civic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

