City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Developments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Macquarie downgraded City Developments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

Shares of CDEVY opened at $5.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73. City Developments has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $8.56. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.36.

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

