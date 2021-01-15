Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.90

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.90 and traded as high as $6.16. Citizens shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 66,783 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Citizens in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

The company has a market cap of $327.30 million, a PE ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.30 million for the quarter. Citizens had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 3.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Citizens by 522.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Citizens by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens by 35.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile (NYSE:CIA)

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents in approximately 20 countries through 1,000 independent marketing consultants, as well as through independent marketing firms and consultants throughout the United States.

