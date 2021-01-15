Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.
Citizens Financial Services Company Profile
Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.
Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Financial Services (CZFS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.