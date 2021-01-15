Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $195.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Citizens Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

