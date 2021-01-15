Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the December 15th total of 6,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CZWI stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.09. 1,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,175. Citizens Community Bancorp has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $123.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.00.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $16.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.7% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,022,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 114,961 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

CZWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

