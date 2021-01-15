Citigroup Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for SIG plc (SHI.L) (LON:SHI)

SIG plc (SHI.L) (LON:SHI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 36 ($0.47) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.82% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 36 ($0.47) price target on shares of SIG plc (SHI.L) in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 45 ($0.59).

Get SIG plc (SHI.L) alerts:

Shares of SIG plc (SHI.L) stock traded down GBX 0.42 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 32.78 ($0.43). 2,752,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,076,208. SIG plc has a 1 year low of GBX 14.93 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 98.95 ($1.29). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 32.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £387.32 million and a P/E ratio of -1.08.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and doorsets, and floor coverings.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for SIG plc (SHI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG plc (SHI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.