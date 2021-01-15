Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Ruggie Capital Group boosted its stake in Citigroup by 496.0% during the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE C opened at $69.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $143.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $82.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.36.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.07.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.