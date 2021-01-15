Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Upgrades Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) to “Buy”

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $31.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of America from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.31.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $33.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.25. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of America will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 3,755,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,820,000 after purchasing an additional 438,075 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $516,000. Community Bank of Raymore lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 141,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 623,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,892,000 after purchasing an additional 179,772 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

