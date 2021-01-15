Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a $108.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $215.00.

SRPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $223.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.38.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $89.90 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.39.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The business had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.