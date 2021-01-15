Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $31.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on URBN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.05.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -92.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.