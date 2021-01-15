Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on ContextLogic (OTCMKTS:WISH)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of ContextLogic (OTCMKTS:WISH) in a research report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContextLogic presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.64.

Shares of OTCMKTS WISH opened at $28.13 on Monday. ContextLogic has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

