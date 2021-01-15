Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target to $100.00

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its price objective upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on SYNNEX from $160.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYNNEX from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.56.

NYSE:SNX traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,855. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $91.40.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 2.06%. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.02%.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Michael Urban sold 350 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $51,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,513.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $685,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,581.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,553 shares of company stock worth $2,686,807. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 35.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 70.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

