Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $9.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s current price.

MRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.01.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of MRO stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.40. 1,368,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,830,297. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.20 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 5.3% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 40,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 58,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 63,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.