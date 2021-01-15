Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $45.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price upped by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott increased their target price on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.92. The company had a trading volume of 123,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,074,250. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average is $26.97.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,753,536.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

