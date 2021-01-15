Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 54.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Cintas by 35.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 44.7% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.40.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $327.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $369.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $351.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.27.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

