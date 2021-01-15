CIIG Merger (NASDAQ:CIIC) Trading Up 10.2%

Shares of CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC) shot up 10.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.30 and last traded at $29.34. 3,513,821 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 1,759,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.63.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on CIIG Merger in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in CIIG Merger during the third quarter worth about $5,451,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in CIIG Merger during the third quarter worth about $2,362,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CIIG Merger during the third quarter worth about $19,445,000. Omni Partners LLP grew its position in CIIG Merger by 13.5% during the third quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 821,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after buying an additional 97,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC boosted its holdings in CIIG Merger by 146.9% during the third quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 463,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 275,497 shares in the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIIG Merger

CIIG Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

