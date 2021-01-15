Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 105.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 597 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Cigna were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of Cigna by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 875 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CI opened at $220.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.27. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $227.25. The company has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CI shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.94.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total transaction of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,371 shares of company stock worth $31,077,824 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

