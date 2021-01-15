Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) CEO David Cordani Sells 55,280 Shares of Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CI opened at $220.78 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $227.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.27. The stock has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

