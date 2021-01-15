CIBC Raises Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Price Target to $12.00

Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS PINWF opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $8.09.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

