CIBC Lowers Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) (TSE:JE) Price Target to C$10.00

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

JE stock opened at C$6.90 on Wednesday. Just Energy Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.71 and a 12 month high of C$71.61. The firm has a market cap of C$331.55 million and a PE ratio of -0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.91) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$649.60 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Just Energy Group Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

