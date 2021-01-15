CIBC Downgrades Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) to Negative

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) was downgraded by CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$52.00 price objective on the solar energy provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$45.00. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday. CSFB upped their price target on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$37.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.00.

TSE NPI opened at C$46.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.85. Northland Power Inc. has a 1-year low of C$20.52 and a 1-year high of C$50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.51.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$470.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$478.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.9099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

