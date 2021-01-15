CI Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) Receives $22.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CI Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on CI Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Get CI Financial alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.03. CI Financial has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $19.22.

CI Financial Corp. engages in the business of management, marketing, distribution, and administration of investment funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Asset Administration segments. The Asset Management segment includes fees earned on the management of mutual, segregated, pooled and closed-end funds, structured products and discretionary accounts.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.