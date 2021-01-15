Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Church & Dwight by 2.3% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 2.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 16.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.19.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at $603,049.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,679. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

