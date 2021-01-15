Chubb (NYSE:CB) PT Raised to $172.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $172.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chubb from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.63.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.61. 20,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,175. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.39. The company has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $143,972.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,130.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

