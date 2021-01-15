Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Upgraded at DNB Markets

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) was upgraded by stock analysts at DNB Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Danske upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Chr. Hansen Holding A/S alerts:

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $28.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.53.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops and sells natural ingredient solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes and Health & Nutrition segments.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.