Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group manufactures and sells jewelry products. The Company sells rings, necklaces, earrings, pendants, bracelets and small statues. It operates primarily in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Malaysia and Singapore. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “

OTCMKTS CJEWY opened at $12.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.92. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.186 dividend. This is a positive change from Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

