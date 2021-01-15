Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group manufactures and sells jewelry products. The Company sells rings, necklaces, earrings, pendants, bracelets and small statues. It operates primarily in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Malaysia and Singapore. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “
OTCMKTS CJEWY opened at $12.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.92. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03.
About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.
