Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lessened its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the period. Choice Hotels International comprises approximately 1.7% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 76.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHH shares. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In other Choice Hotels International news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 33,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $3,123,001.00. Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHH traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.24. 4,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,044. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.25 and a 12-month high of $110.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.69 and a 200 day moving average of $94.52.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.73 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

