Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $1,650.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $1,320.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMG. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,580.00 to $1,520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,455.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,346.55.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of CMG stock traded down $6.06 on Thursday, hitting $1,405.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,881. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,360.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1,261.53. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,453.50. The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 168.88, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 569.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,002,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $7,095,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 334.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,390,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.