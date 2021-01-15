Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Price Target Raised to $2.00 at B. Riley

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.27.

NYSE CHS traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.85. 17,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,807. The company has a market capitalization of $221.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $4.43.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. The business had revenue of $351.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 105.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 28,794 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 22,740 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 559.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 66,939 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

