Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) in a research report report published on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.12.

NYSE:CVX opened at $95.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $117.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,731 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Chevron by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,879,000 after purchasing an additional 716,664 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 5,030.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,084,000 after purchasing an additional 695,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,054,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 462,607 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

