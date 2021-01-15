Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company, engaged thru the bank in full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust business. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CHMG. DA Davidson lowered shares of Chemung Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Chemung Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of CHMG opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.47. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $42.37. The stock has a market cap of $166.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.06.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $21.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 106.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Chemung Financial in the third quarter worth about $419,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 41.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

