Chemung Canal Trust Co. Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.0% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.8% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $160.65 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $161.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.15 and a 200-day moving average of $148.41. The company has a market cap of $422.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

