Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Raised to Outperform at Raymond James

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$9.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 32.94% from the stock’s current price.
CHE.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.17.
Shares of CHE.UN stock traded up C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 759,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,221. The company has a market cap of C$627.99 million and a P/E ratio of -4.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.49. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$3.26 and a 12-month high of C$11.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.25.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
