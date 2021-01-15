Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Raised to Outperform at Raymond James

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$9.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 32.94% from the stock’s current price.

CHE.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.17.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Shares of CHE.UN stock traded up C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 759,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,221. The company has a market cap of C$627.99 million and a P/E ratio of -4.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.49. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$3.26 and a 12-month high of C$11.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.25.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$345.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.