Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Bank of America

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an underperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an underperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chegg has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.94.

Chegg stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,964,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,869. Chegg has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $104.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -497.70, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chegg news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $7,437,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,849,069.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $1,977,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,971,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,240,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,618 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 108.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 709.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

