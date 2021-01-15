Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Raised to $771.00 at KeyCorp

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $725.00 to $771.00 in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $655.44.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $623.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $650.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $613.84. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $681.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total transaction of $34,712,976.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,881,855.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total value of $5,012,559.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares in the company, valued at $16,953,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,860 shares of company stock worth $45,482,701 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,197,000 after acquiring an additional 107,519 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Charter Communications by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,522,000 after buying an additional 236,293 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,870,000 after buying an additional 222,339 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,234,000 after buying an additional 31,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 755,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,817,000 after buying an additional 14,563 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

