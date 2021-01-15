Charles Schwab Trust Co Takes Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HI. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 41.7% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,664,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,192,000 after acquiring an additional 489,804 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,590,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,109,000 after buying an additional 69,411 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 4.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,045,000 after buying an additional 53,713 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 525,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 326,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 27,581 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, SVP Michael M. Jones sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $311,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,324.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 4,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $189,833.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,848.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,430 shares of company stock valued at $556,997 in the last quarter. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HI opened at $44.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.68.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.37 million. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

