Charles Schwab Trust Co Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE CAT traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $197.40. 2,303,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,797,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $200.17. The company has a market cap of $107.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. OTR Global upgraded Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.84.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.