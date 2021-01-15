Charles Schwab Trust Co Purchases 8,205 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 22,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 748,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,417,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 126,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after buying an additional 12,908 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 219,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after buying an additional 30,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,404,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,684,270. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $68.34. The company has a market cap of $149.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.87.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,135.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

