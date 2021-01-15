Charles Schwab Trust Co Purchases 23,804 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,804 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF accounts for 2.0% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $8,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,813,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 951,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after acquiring an additional 82,331 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,779,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 27,828 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.49. 330,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,413. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.60. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $46.75.

