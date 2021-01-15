Charles Schwab Trust Co Invests $234,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,039,000 after acquiring an additional 12,152 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 80,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $242.06 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $249.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.62 billion, a PE ratio of 111.04, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.18.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.