Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $6.24 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,072 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 19,543 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PXF traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,623. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $44.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day moving average is $38.02.

