Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $541,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Charles Schwab Trust Co cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Fullen Financial Group raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 73,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

IWR stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.27. 1,047,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,375. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.17 and its 200-day moving average is $60.89. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $71.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

