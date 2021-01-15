Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 974.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,322 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,338 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,656,415,000 after purchasing an additional 957,298 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,986,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,557,374,000 after purchasing an additional 74,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Medtronic by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,074,444,000 after buying an additional 659,510 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,666,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $883,338,000 after buying an additional 140,598 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,599,000 after buying an additional 955,250 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDT traded down $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $117.77. 4,067,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,911,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.96.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

