Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $14.84 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,996 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $14,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 333.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000.

NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $47.52. 353,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,409. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average is $40.98.

