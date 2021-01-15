Charles Schwab Trust Co Acquires 150 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $379.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,790,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,759,090. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $382.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $371.69 and its 200 day moving average is $346.19.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

