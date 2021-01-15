Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.18

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.18 and last traded at C$5.15, with a volume of 316681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$4.75 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) increased their price objective on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.55.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$310.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$271.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.