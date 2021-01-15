Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at CIBC

Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) had its price objective increased by CIBC from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cervus Equipment from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

OTCMKTS CSQPF traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $10.41. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633. Cervus Equipment has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $10.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06.

Cervus Equipment Corporation provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

