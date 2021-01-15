Certara, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CERT) Quiet Period Set To Expire on January 20th

Certara’s (NASDAQ:CERT) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 20th. Certara had issued 29,055,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 11th. The total size of the offering was $668,265,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. During Certara’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CERT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of Certara stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

