Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Purchased by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the second quarter worth $153,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 50.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,377,000 after buying an additional 149,253 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 143.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the second quarter worth $9,530,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 473,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,469,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.32.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.12. The company had a trading volume of 52,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,975. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.02. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $81.75.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

In related news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $143,196.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,031 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.