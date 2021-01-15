Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Short Interest Update

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the December 15th total of 142,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPWHF traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,735. Ceres Power has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.70.

CPWHF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ceres Power in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

